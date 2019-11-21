Advanced search

Man charged with assault on police officers and ambulance crew in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 15:44 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 21 November 2019

Six police officers and an ambulance worker were assaulted in Stevenage on Tuesday night. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assaulting emergency workers following an incident in Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Danny Armstrong, from Eynesbury in Cambridgeshire, has been charged with seven counts of assaulting emergency workers, criminal damage and a public order offence.

Police were called to a disturbance at The Forum at 11.30pm on Tuesday night, where six police officers and a member of the East of England Ambulance Service were subsequently assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

Mr Armstrong has been remanded and is set to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Stevenage Chief Inspector Alicia Shaw said: "Hertfordshire Police will always pursue the strongest legal action against those who are accused of assaulting those who keep our communities safe.

"An assault on a police officer or ambulance service staff is an assault on all of society."

