Man arrested on suspicion of ABH following police chase

Published: 2:56 PM February 8, 2021

A section of Six Hills Way has been closed while police deal with an assault incident - Credit: Samantha Hansell

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and driving offences in Stevenage.

Shortly before 1pm today, police arrested a man in Six Hills Way following a short pursuit that was assisted by the police helicopter.

The ambulance service also attended due to concerns for the man’s welfare.

The man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH) and driving offences.

He has been taken to hospital and will be transported to custody once discharged.

Stingers were used as part of the police response, and subsequently Six Hills Way and Marlborough Road are currently closed while vehicle recovery is arranged.

Motorists are kindly advised to seek an alternative route.