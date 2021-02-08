Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of ABH following police chase

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:56 PM February 8, 2021   
Six hills way closed

A section of Six Hills Way has been closed while police deal with an assault incident - Credit: Samantha Hansell

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and driving offences in Stevenage.

Shortly before 1pm today, police arrested a man in Six Hills Way following a short pursuit that was assisted by the police helicopter.

The ambulance service also attended due to concerns for the man’s welfare.

The man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH) and driving offences.

He has been taken to hospital and will be transported to custody once discharged.

Stingers were used as part of the police response, and subsequently Six Hills Way and Marlborough Road are currently closed while vehicle recovery is arranged.

Motorists are kindly advised to seek an alternative route.

Most Read

  1. 1 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of ABH following police chase
  3. 3 Urgent appeal for volunteers to sit with dying patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  1. 4 Stevenage Box Wood: Just who is selling off the ancient woodland?
  2. 5 Dog walker left with head injury following town centre altercation
  3. 6 Town Lodge development plans revealed by council
  4. 7 Letchworth man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers knife wounds
  5. 8 Plans show what unused Hitchin space could look like in post-COVID world
  6. 9 More shops set to close as Arcadia sells off high street brands to online company
  7. 10 COVID-19: Herts hospital cases down, but intensive care getting busier
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CGI image of londsale school development

Hertfordshire

Work under way on 85 news homes on former Lonsdale School site

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The outside of a flat in Stevenage's Plash Drive

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Major Works Contract: Council apologises for order to leave...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Kirk

Teenage rapist sentenced after 'callous' attacks

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Residents across Cambridgeshire are being urged to support the NHS test and trace programme to tackl

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 infections still falling in Stevenage and North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus