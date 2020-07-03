Man arrested in connection with Stevenage theft and fraud offences that targeted elderly victims

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with five theft and fraud offences in Stevenage – and one in Tring – which involved stealing from elderly victims.

The victims – who were all elderly – had bank cards stolen or cloned after being distracted while trying to use cash machines at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and NatWest.

The cards were subsequently used to make withdrawals at cash machines across Stevenage and Tring.

The man arrested in connection with the offences, which took place in January and February this year, is from London and was arrested by officers from the Stevenage North Safer Neighbourhood Team and from Operation Scorpion, following an extensive investigation.

Operation Scorpion targets criminals causing the most harm in communities, such as burglars and robbers.

The man arrested has been released under investigation.