Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage. Archant

A man wanted in connection with burglary and assault in Stevenage has been arrested.

The 36-year-old, whose last known address was in Stevenage, was wanted by police in connection with offences which took place on Saturday, December 22.

He was arrested in Stevenage yesterday afternoon.