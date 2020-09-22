Advanced search

Teenager to be investigated after knife incident in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 12:03 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 22 September 2020

A 19-year-old man was released under police investigation following an incident with a knife in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 19-year-old man from Hitchin was arrested, then released under investigation, after he was seen allegedly in possession of a knife and behaving erratically in Hitchin last week.

On Wednesday, September 16, police officers were called to reports that a man was standing in Wedgewood Road, allegedly “behaving erratically” and in possession of a knife.

Officers attended and a man was detained to ensure his and others safety, before being arrested that day.

Detective Constable Darren Lomax, investigating, said: “We believe that multiple people would have witnessed the incident taking place, and we’re appealing for them to get in contact with us.

“If you did witness this taking place, or have any information that you think could assist with our investigation, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Lomax directly via email at darren.lomax@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74319/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

