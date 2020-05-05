Advanced search

Two arrested in Stevenage on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 05 May 2020

A man and a woman were arrested in Cannix Close on Saturday morning. Picture: HERTS POLICE

A man and a woman were arrested in Cannix Close on Saturday morning. Picture: HERTS POLICE

Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested following reports of drug dealing in Cannix Close in Stevenage.

At 7am on Saturday, May 2, officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and arrested a 40-year-old man as he attempted to flee the address. They also arrested a 50-year-old woman who was found inside the property.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply. The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Both have been released under investigation.

If you suspect drug crime is being committed in your area please report online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.



