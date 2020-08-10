Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Windmill Hill during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man and a woman remain in police custody at this time after being arrested in connection with the incident.

Yesterday, police officers were alerted to reports of a fight between a large group of people at around 1.30am in the morning in Windmill Hill, Hitchin.

A man had sustained an injury to his stomach, believed to have been a stab wound. At present, the victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Large parts of Windmill Hill were inaccessible after a police cordon was erected on Sunday morning.

