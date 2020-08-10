Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing
PUBLISHED: 11:10 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 10 August 2020
Archant
Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Windmill Hill during the early hours of Sunday morning.
A man and a woman remain in police custody at this time after being arrested in connection with the incident.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after suspected stabbing in Hitchin
Yesterday, police officers were alerted to reports of a fight between a large group of people at around 1.30am in the morning in Windmill Hill, Hitchin.
A man had sustained an injury to his stomach, believed to have been a stab wound. At present, the victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Large parts of Windmill Hill were inaccessible after a police cordon was erected on Sunday morning.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.