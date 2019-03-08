Advanced search

Man reportedly punched for refusing to hand over mobile in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 16:27 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 22 October 2019

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an attempted robbery in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

A man was reportedly punched in Hitchin town centre at the weekend after refusing to hand over his mobile phone to a group of youths.

The incident happened in Market Square at about 11pm on Saturday, when two young men were approached by a group of youths who demanded one of the men hand over his mobile phone. When he refused he was reportedly punched. The victim then ran to Chic Bar in Churchyard.

The alleged offenders were all male and wearing hoodies.

Detective Sergeant Will Ansell said: "This was a busy time of night, so we are hoping there were people in the vicinity who may have witnessed the incident or recognised the offenders. We are also keen to hear from anyone who was at Chic Bar and saw the victim come in."

Anyone with information can contact DS Will Ansell via email at william.ainsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk or call him on 101, quoting crime number 41/93693/19. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

