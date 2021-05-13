Play area 'can't wait' to welcome back families as lockdown eases

Published: 11:00 AM May 13, 2021

Mama Baby Play, Hitchin’s one-stop community hub for families, is re-opening its much-loved café and play area on May 17.

The café is designed for babies and toddlers to roam free and explore in a safe enclosed space, while their parents or carers can relax and catch up with friends.

Founder of Mama Baby Bliss - which runs the play area - Justina Perry said: “As a new parent - especially after the year we’ve had - it’s so important for your mental and emotional wellbeing to be able to get out of the confinement of your own four walls."

Recognising the struggles many new parents face, they have designed the space with both adults and little ones in mind, with comfy seating, a fenced-off baby area, plus the opportunity to attend a variety of expert parent and baby classes and workshops, including those run by award-winning Mama Baby Bliss.

"Our aim at Mama Baby Play has always been to provide an environment where parents can just relax and ‘be’," Justina added.

"We love being able to provide a safe space for mums and all carers to enjoy some ‘me-time’ and simple pleasures like having a cup of coffee, chatting with friends or enjoying a baby class where they can make new friends.

She continued: "It’s so vital for everyone to have that support and we can’t wait to welcome families back to Mama Baby Play.”

Areas around Mama Baby Play are designed to stimulate imagination and creative play in an unstructured, free environment. The Explorer Area boasts climbing equipment to challenge the more adventurous, and a darkened sensory room with coloured lights, sounds and tactile toys is there to awaken the senses or to simply chill out.

The café has a large selection of beverages and homemade food, with indulgent treats and healthier options. The menu also has options specifically with pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in mind, plus a range of fresh toddler food, including finger food plates and hot meals, along with baby food pouches and snacks.

As well as running three pre-bookable sessions a day on weekdays, Mama Baby Play will also be opening on Sundays for a 'Family Fun Session' so the whole family can come along.

For more information about Mama Baby Play, visit their website.