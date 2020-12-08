Urgent toy appeal for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust children’s wards

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity has launched the Magic of Play Urgent Toy Appeal because infection control due to the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of toys on the children's wards. Picture: Pexels Archant

An urgent appeal has been launched for toys to be donated to children’s wards run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust.

Due to COVID-19 and the risk of spreading infection, any toy a child has played with while in hospital has to go home with them when they are discharged, which has led to a shortage.

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity has launched the Magic of Play Urgent Toy Appeal, asking people to either buy a specific toy from its Amazon wishlist or to donate money so toys can be purchased. Second-hand toys cannot be accepted due to infection control.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Due to COVID-19 we have sadly had to limit the play on our children’s wards as patients cannot share toys as they usually would. Any toy a child has played with in hospital has to go home with them when they are discharged.

“Play reduces anxiety while children are waiting to be treated or discharged and distracts our young patients from injury or illness. This has been a vital tool during the scary and uncertain times of the pandemic and has made a huge difference in treating our young patients.

“Our play specialist team has been doing an excellent job throughout COVID-19 and has been tireless in creating innovative ways to keep our patients entertained, making the necessary adaptions to provide a safe environment to play in. However, we are now running extremely low on supplies and need your help.

“Unfortunately due to infection control we are unable to accept any second-hand toy donations. Buying new toys and games through our Amazon wishlist is the safest way for us to continue providing the best care to some of our youngest patients.”

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is supporting the appeal. He said: “This is an amazing way of supporting those children in hospital at the moment and I am proud to be backing the campaign. If you buy a toy from the wishlist, just make sure it is sent to the hospital and not your home – I almost did the wrong delivery address myself.”

To donate £5 text MAGICOFPLAY 5 to 70085 or to buy a toy visit amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3IWTG111LHGP9?&sort=default