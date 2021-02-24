Assisted living residents walk more than 100 miles for Bloodbikes

Published: 9:00 AM February 24, 2021

Magdalene Court residents have been keeping fit in lockdown while raising money for SERV Herts & Beds - Credit: Google

Residents of an assisted living complex in Baldock have been taking it in turns to walk a total of 118 miles up and down the corridors.

Initially, those at Magdalene Court had planned on walking a total of 26 miles after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, but kept going after smashing their fundraising target.

The 17 people who took part have now raised £1,879 for SERV Bloodbikes Herts and Beds - after setting an initial target of £650.

Residents in Baldock have raised money for SERV Herts & Beds - Credit: Hearts Milk Foundation

Jo Hilliard set up the JustGiving page on behalf of her mum Maureen, who lives in the retirement home in Royston Road.

She told the Comet: "The lady who manages the home, Tracy Smith, came up with the idea as a way to keep the elderly fit, and as a way of getting some sort of social interaction.

"It's nice to be able to highlight that these elderly people have been doing this for a charity that is so important to the NHS.

"They've completed more than their required 26 miles, and it was just up and down the corridors. They are overwhelmed by the amount that they have raised."

"This residential home has had no COVID cases and Tracy has been doing a sterling job."

Tracy Smith, development manager at FirstPort, which manages Magdalene Court, said: “We are so proud of our residents for taking part in the sponsored walk.

"Despite the logistical challenges posed by the current restrictions, the community spirit at Magdalene Court shone through, as so many residents made a huge effort to take us above and beyond our initial fundraising targets.

“We’re delighted that so many of our residents have used this opportunity to stay active during these difficult times, whilst raising vital funds for a much loved local charity."

SERV Herts and Beds - Service by Emergency Response Volunteers - provides an out-of-hours voluntary service to NHS hospitals between 7pm and 7am, delivering blood.

They also deliver frozen breast milk, patient samples, medical equipment and drugs, and provide support to hospices.

To find out more about SERV, go to servhertsbeds.squarespace.com.

Click here to donate to Magdalene Court's fundraising page.