Stevenage support group for people with macular disease calls for more members

PUBLISHED: 08:28 14 December 2019

The Macular Society is encouraging more people to attend its monthly support group in Stevenage. Picture: Pixabay

The Macular Society is encouraging more people to attend its monthly support group in Stevenage. Picture: Pixabay

A support group for people with macular disease - the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK - is encouraging more people to attend its monthly meetings in the new year.

The Stevenage Macular Society Support Group holds monthly meetings at Stevenage Central Library.

Annemarie Taylor, for the society, said: "This group is for anybody affected, and we want to encourage people to come along.

"It's good to learn from each other's experiences and get tips. Our group can really help people increase in confidence and independence.

"We have guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions, and we can chat over a cup of tea."

For more about the group, call Annemarie Taylor on 07787 248815 or email annemarie.taylor@macularsociety.org

The next meeting is from 10.30am to 12.30pm on February 3 - following a break for Christmas.

