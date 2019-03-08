Sign up to Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Hertfordshire

Sign up to Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning and help people living with cancer.

Get together with friends, family or colleagues on Friday, September 27, and enjoy tea, coffee and cake and make a donation to Macmillan.

Last year, Macmillan coffee mornings hosted in Hertfordshire raised more than £445,200.

Macmillan provides physical, emotional and financial support to people living with cancer.

It is almost entirely funded by donations and says it cannot support the growing number of people with cancer who need them without the public's help.

Every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer.

There are more than 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK and this is set to grow to almost four million by 2030.

To sign up to the World's Biggest Coffee Morning visit macmillan.org.uk/coffee