Stevenage's Lili braves the shave for Macmillan in tribute to granddad's cancer fight

Lili Georgia Swain was determined to make her grandfather proud and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in his memory. Picture: Courtesy of Lili Georgia Swain Archant

The grandaughter of a man who faced cancer with courage, but ultimately lost the battle, has had her head shaved to raise money for the charity which supported him.

Lili Georgia Swain, who lives in Stevenage, decided to Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support while her grandfather Norman Swain was still receiving care, but he sadly died on October 26, aged 76, while Lili's fundraising efforts were still in full swing.

She said: "Macmillan is a very special charity to me because they looked after my granddad - a proud, strong and brave man - for the last few years.

"They did an especially fantastic job at the end, in his hardest times.

"I can't thank them enough for the work they did and the support they gave to my granddad and our family."

Lili, who says she has always had long hair and loves to experiment with colours, has so far raised £1,038.46 through donations and a cake and book sale at her workplace.

She said: "As much as I love my hair, I felt doing something crazy and meaningful like this would hopefully encourage people to donate towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

"The thing is, cancer affects one in three people - that's a lot of people Macmillan are trying to support and care for in what I can only describe as one of the most traumatic, difficult and devastating times in a person's life.

"When cancer means a person has lost their battle, Macmillan helps the family through their struggles, to try and help pick up the pieces."

She added: "Making my granddad proud and raising money for Macmillan was my whole reason for doing this, so please help me raise as much money as possible for the amazing team that supported him and my family.

"I cannot thank them enough for what they've done, and never will I be able to express it with words.

"Please donate whatever you can - it all makes a difference."

If you would like to sponsor Lili, you can visit gofundme.com/f/short-hair-for-macmillan-cancer-support.

If you need help or advice from Macmillan Cancer Support, call 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.