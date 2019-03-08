Macmillan Cancer Support appeals for more fundraising volunteers in Stevenage

Members of Macmillan Cancer Support's Stevenage Fundraising Group man a stall to help raise vital funds. Picture courtesy of Kirsty Richmond. Archant

A charity is appealing for more volunteers to join its fundraising group so it can support even more people battling cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support's Stevenage Fundraising Group raises money throughout the year in a number of ways, including bucket collections, stalls at events and holding their own events.

The group is looking for new members to give a few hours each month to help raise even more money.

Group member Pat Larter said: "I enjoy the fun we have at events, when we all muck in and raise lots of money for Macmillan. It's great to talk to people who have been affected by cancer, and so many people love to say we are doing a fantastic thing by giving up our time to collect."

According to Macmillan, half of us will get cancer at some point in our lives and someone is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes.

Macmillan provides medical, emotional, financial and practical help for cancer patients, from specialist cancer nurses to grants for cancer patients with money problems.

As the UK's leading cancer support charity, Macmillan gives personal one-to-one care to thousands of people every day.

Caitlin Ashdown, Macmillan's fundraising manager for Hertfordshire, said: "Cancer is life changing but, with the right support, life with cancer is still life and we help people live it.

"Through better treatment and early diagnosis people are adding years to their lives.

"At Macmillan, we know how cancer can affect everything, not just your health. We're here to help people live life, no matter what, but we can't do it without the amazing people who fundraise for us.

"We are almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people who need us without help.

"The money raised will go towards helping Macmillan support people affected by cancer at the time they need us most.

"Do something amazing today and volunteer for Macmillan."

To find out more about the opportunity, call Grace Brown on 0207 0912 072 or email gracebrown@macmillan.org.uk.

For more information about fundraising for Macmillan, call 0300 1000 200 or email fundraising@macmillan.org.uk.

To access support from Macmillan, visit macmillan.org.uk or call 0808 808 00 00.