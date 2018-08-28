Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

PUBLISHED: 10:34 08 January 2019

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A Luton man is wanted by police after an alleged eight-month burglary spree across Hertfordshire.

Craig Raeside, 43, is wanted for a number of house burglaries in Hitchin, Stevenage, Royston, Hatfield, Welwyn, Harpenden, Tring, Ware, Hertford and Hoddesdon that took place between April and December last year.

If you have seen Craig or know where he is, contact the non-emergency number 101, or online at herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference 41/37255/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Brexit: 74 per cent in favour of remaining in the EU in snap Hitchin poll

North Herts for Europe campaign group during their action day. Picture: Richard Scott

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Stotfold makeup artist hopes to bring home national award

Katy Angelidi from Stotfold is up for the Makeup Artist of the Year award at the Wedding Industry Awards. Picture: Rafe Abrook Photography

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Brexit: 74 per cent in favour of remaining in the EU in snap Hitchin poll

North Herts for Europe campaign group during their action day. Picture: Richard Scott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists