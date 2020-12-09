Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Court extends Stevenage’s car cruise ban for multiple years

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 4:47 PM December 9, 2020    Updated: 5:20 PM December 15, 2020
Stevenage Borough Council's car cruise ban has been extended for another two years. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council's car cruise ban has been extended for another two years. Picture: Archant - Credit: Danny Loo/TGS Photo

The future of illegal “car cruising” in Stevenage has taken a further hit, as a court extended its ban in the town for at least two more years.

Following a hearing on Monday, December 7, Luton County Court made the decision to extend the injunction against participating in a car cruise – namely to be a driver or passenger in a motor vehicle.

Stevenage Borough Council applied for an injunction hearing at the High Court earlier this year, following the Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured in July 2019.

READ MORE: Horror as two cars plough into crowd in StevenageAn interim injunction was temporarily granted in August, with this latest December hearing securing the ban for a longer period.

Speaking after the injunction was extended, Leader of SBC, Sharon Taylor, said: “We are extremely pleased that the court has now extended the injunction.

“Our aim, when we applied to the court, was to protect the safety of the general public and to prevent the associated anti-social behaviour and nuisance that comes with car cruising.

“The court’s decision means that the problem of car-cruising can continue to be controlled over the long-term.”

In the council’s view, the issue of car cruising dates back many years and has worsened, particularly in recent years – arguing that residents, businesses and other road users had fought against this sort of behaviour.

These activities are subject to restrictions in the district of Stevenage:

• Drive at excessive speed, or otherwise dangerously

• Driving in convoy

• Racing against other motor vehicles

• Performing stunts in or on motor vehicles

• Sounding horns or playing radios

• Dropping litter

• Supplying or using illegal drugs

• Urinating in public

• Shouting or abusing, threatening or otherwise intimidating another person

• Obstruction of any other road user

