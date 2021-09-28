Emergency appeal to save abandoned poorly puppy

Published: 1:13 PM September 28, 2021

Luna Animal Rescue in Arlesey is appealing for help to fund treatment of nine-week-old French bulldog Macaw - Credit: Jade Green

An Arlesey animal shelter is appealing for help to fund treatment for an extremely poorly puppy it rescued from being put the sleep.

Luna Animal Rescue has been inundated with animals since lockdown restrictions lifted - having worked all through the pandemic to help save many from being put down.

When nine-week old Macaw was rescued by Luna, she was riddled with a number of health issues.

The charity relies solely on fundrasing and donations - which sadly have been lacking since the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Volunteer and animal fosterer Jade Green said they needed cash immediately to save the French bulldog, and has set up a number of last-minute events in a bid to treat Macaw.

Jade told the Comet: "We get absolutely tonnes of puppies in this state. After nearly two years of the world being locked down, followed by everyone getting rid of their 'lockdown pets', Luna's funds are hugely depleted.

"Therefore we have had to do something that we don't normally do, and run an emergency appeal to raise funds for this puppy's, Macaw, veterinary treatment.

"We haven't just been getting lots of animals in, but a lot of sick animals. We have only just about been keeping afloat.

"Macaw was bought from an unlicensed breeder, taken away from her mum too soon, and she was walked around with no vaccinations at about four or five weeks old.

"She's picked up every health issue there is."

Macaw was abandoned at a vets - which is not local to Arlesey - and was transferred to the rescue centre with vomiting and diarrhoea consistent with a parvovirus type bug.

"We were pretty much her only option," Jade continued. "She is making really positive steps - it was touch and go at one point and we didn't know which way it was going to go.

"She's got a bit of sass about her which is good."

Earlier this month, Dog's Trust reported a 35 per cent increase in calls relating to giving up dogs, with people reconsidering owning a pet due to changed circumstances following the lockdowns.

"Just have a little bit of thought," Jade said.

"Everyone is struggling, especially charities. If you are thinking about giving your animal to a rescue - it doesn't end there.

"The rescues are overwhelmed and working at 150 per cent more than usual. Everyone's bursting at the seams. We get so many cases with dogs like Macaw. I don't know how people just cut that emotional tie."

The rescue centre has set up a Go Fund Me page for Macaw's treatment, and Jade has also been using her background on the Balstock committee to set up fundraising events.

She is inviting also people to attend the last-minute Oktoberfest in Shefford.

From 2pm this Saturday, The Brewery Tap in Shefford will host the event, which will include food, drink and live music.

Tickets are £5 and can be booked by calling 01462 628448.