Have you seen missing 30-year-old woman from Stevenage?

Missing: Stevenage's Lucy Brown was last seen at Lister Hospital at 4.10am this morning. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a Stevenage woman who went missing during the early hours of this morning.

Lucy Brown, 30, was last seen at Lister Hospital at 4.10am today.

She is described as being 4ft 11in, with long dark hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black off-the-shoulder top with pink and white flowers on, and boots.

If you have seen Lucy since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Herts police's non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 176.

If you believe you are with Lucy now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.