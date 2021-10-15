Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Halloween trail set for Letchworth this half term

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:56 PM October 15, 2021   
Love Letchworth trick or treaters ready for spooky season

Love Letchworth trick or treaters ready for spooky season - Credit: Letchwotth BID

A Halloween trail is set to take place across Letchworth town centre this half term. 

The event, organised by Letchworth BID, will take place from October 25 to October 31, with participants in with a chance to win tickets for the Broadway Cinema. 

The Love Letchworth spider in The Arcade

The Love Letchworth spider in The Arcade - Credit: Letchworth BID

Halloween trail maps can be collected from the Love Letchworth office in The Arcade.

Participants can then head out into town to find the letters and Halloween pumpkins displayed in the shop windows.

Once collected, rearrange the letters to reveal a Halloween song and count up the pumpkins.

You may also want to watch:

Then, drop off filled out forms to the Scary Spider at Love Letchworth, for the chance of winning Cinema Tickets to the Broadway.

Visitors can also vote for their creepiest display window in the town centre.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after crash involving mobility scooter and motorhome
  2. 2 Road closures following crash in Letchworth
  3. 3 Aldi eyeing new Hertfordshire store locations
  1. 4 Man dies after Stevenage e-scooter crash
  2. 5 Letchworth paedophile jailed for sexual activity with a child
  3. 6 Child abuse investigation dropped after hotel lost CCTV
  4. 7 Developers confirm controversial plans for Hitchin flats to go to appeal
  5. 8 Opening of long-awaited Stevenage supermarket
  6. 9 Primary school's new garden has 'positive effect on wellbeing and learning'
  7. 10 International Day: Live music, street food and more set for Town Square

Lucky winners of the cinema tickets will be drawn on Tuesday, November 4.

To find out more about Love Letchworth events, go to loveletchworth.com/whats-on.

Halloween
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cocker spaniel Barney stung by swarm of wasps on Letchworth Garden City Greenway

Environment

Dog walker's terror as swarm of wasps attack

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Codicote Green Belt homes Ashill Land Ltd

Planning and Development

Go-ahead for 160 homes on village Green Belt

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Carl Walker from Benington and Paul Parsons from Ware pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine

Herts Live

Two jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine

Court reporter

Logo Icon
The early 20th century character of the original Sanders company - now Kwik Fit - on Walsworth Road Hitchin

Planning

New plans for Kwik Fit site proposed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon