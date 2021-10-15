Halloween trail set for Letchworth this half term

Published: 1:56 PM October 15, 2021

A Halloween trail is set to take place across Letchworth town centre this half term.

The event, organised by Letchworth BID, will take place from October 25 to October 31, with participants in with a chance to win tickets for the Broadway Cinema.

The Love Letchworth spider in The Arcade - Credit: Letchworth BID

Halloween trail maps can be collected from the Love Letchworth office in The Arcade.

Participants can then head out into town to find the letters and Halloween pumpkins displayed in the shop windows.

Once collected, rearrange the letters to reveal a Halloween song and count up the pumpkins.

You may also want to watch:

Then, drop off filled out forms to the Scary Spider at Love Letchworth, for the chance of winning Cinema Tickets to the Broadway.

Visitors can also vote for their creepiest display window in the town centre.

Lucky winners of the cinema tickets will be drawn on Tuesday, November 4.

To find out more about Love Letchworth events, go to loveletchworth.com/whats-on.