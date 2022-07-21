Lorry catches fire in Hitchin

Two teams from Letchworth and Baldock extinguished the blaze. - Credit: Archant

A lorry has caught fire this morning, in Grove Road, Hitchin.

The incident occurred today (Thursday, July 21) at around 8.15am.

During the fire, the trailer of a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), carrying scrap metal, had become "well alight".

Two teams from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, one from Letchworth and one from Baldock.

Hose reels were used to bring the fire under control, before the trailer was moved to a recycling centre to remove the scrap metal.

The blaze was then fully extinguished.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8:15 this morning to reports of a lorry fire on Grove Road, Hitchin.

"Two fire engines from Hitchin and Letchworth & Baldock fire stations were sent to the scene, where crews found the trailer of an HGV carrying scrap metal well alight.

"Firefighters used hose reels to bring the fire under control, before moving the trailer to a nearby recycling centre where the scrap metal could be unloaded and the fire fully extinguished."