The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Lorry catches fire in Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:46 AM July 21, 2022
The side of a fire engine reading "Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue".

Two teams from Letchworth and Baldock extinguished the blaze. - Credit: Archant

A lorry has caught fire this morning, in Grove Road, Hitchin.

The incident occurred today (Thursday, July 21) at around 8.15am.

During the fire, the trailer of a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), carrying scrap metal, had become "well alight".

Two teams from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, one from Letchworth and one from Baldock.

Hose reels were used to bring the fire under control, before the trailer was moved to a recycling centre to remove the scrap metal.

The blaze was then fully extinguished.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8:15 this morning to reports of a lorry fire on Grove Road, Hitchin.

Most Read

  1. 1 70-acre fire burns through crops near Knebworth
  2. 2 One arrested after 'disturbance' at Hitchin Outdoor Pool
  3. 3 Expansion at Stevenage's Lister 'a priority' after NHS purchase of private Hatfield hospital hits 'barriers'
  1. 4 Herts Fire and Rescue Service declares 'major incident' after serious fires
  2. 5 Planning permission granted for 54-bed mental health unit in Stevenage
  3. 6 New Hertfordshire temperature record set as county braces for storms
  4. 7 Church cross taken and 'dumped' in Letchworth
  5. 8 End of an era for Stevenage bus station couple
  6. 9 Rail disruption to continue until midday following heatwave
  7. 10 Surrey man charged with hare coursing in North Herts

"Two fire engines from Hitchin and Letchworth & Baldock fire stations were sent to the scene, where crews found the trailer of an HGV carrying scrap metal well alight.

"Firefighters used hose reels to bring the fire under control, before moving the trailer to a nearby recycling centre where the scrap metal could be unloaded and the fire fully extinguished."

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Hitchin Swimming Centre's outdoor pool, with a fountain the foreground.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police investigating 'suspicious incidents' at Hitchin outdoor pool

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A policeman facing away from camera.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

56-year-old suffers facial injuries in Stevenage attack

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The back of a police fluorescent jacket.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

14-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
There will be no trains out of London King's Cross or London Moorgate tomorrow (July 19) due to "extreme heat"

Thameslink

Thameslink and Great Northern line set to shut due to 'extreme heat'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon