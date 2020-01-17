Letchworth primary school celebrates after achieving 'plastic free' status

Pupils at Lordship Farm celebrate their new Plastic Free status. Picture: Richard Woodham Archant

A Letchworth primary school has been recognised as a leader in the fight against single-use plastics.

Lordship Farm Primary School has been accredited as a 'Plastic Free School' as part of a campaign run by environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage to tackle single-use plastics.

Mr Woodham, teacher and eco co-ordinator at Lordship Farm, said he was "overwhelmed by the children's passion" to reduce plastics, and said they were "desperate" to tackle the problem head-on.

He said: "The children were upset to hear that plastic is turning up where it shouldn't be.

"We would discuss on a daily basis the large volumes of plastic and micro-plastic waste in the sea, where it can be eaten by birds and other animals - and kill them."

Over the past year, pupils and staff at Lordship Farm have worked alongside Surfers Against Sewage to create an action team devoted to doubling down on plastic use.

As part of the initiative, pupils conducted daily 'Trash Mob' litter collections, lobbied Sir Oliver Heald MP about banning single-use plastic bags, and challenged industries who pollute the ocean with excess packaging.

Pupils have also removed almost all single-use plastic items from the school - including milk cartons, straws, single-use cups and plates.

Bethany, who leads the Year Two Eco Committee, said the Plastic Free School programme had helped her "become confident to talk to people about the dangers of plastic and what they can do to help."

She added: "It has taught me to reduce, reuse and recycle as much plastic as we can or the planet will die."

Headteacher Mr Parry said: "I am delighted that the children here at Lordship Farm recognise the important role they can play in improving our planet.

"Achieving the plastic free school status took a lot of hard work and dedication and I am so proud of their accomplishment".

Mr Woodham also confirmed that achieving Plastic Free Schools Status is "just the beginning for Lordship Farm."

He said the school will continue to work alongside Surfers Against Sewage, and hopes their "eco-initiatives will set an inspiring example to other schools in the fight against plastic pollution."

In June 2019, Letchworth became the first Hertfordshire town to be named a 'Plastic Free Community' by Surfers Against Sewage, in recognition of its commitment to reducing the impact of single-use plastic in the community.