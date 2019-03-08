Letchworth schoolchildren interview county council in fight against single-use plastics

Herts County Council representatives visited children at Lordship Farm in Letchworth to talk about climate change and single-use plastics. Picture: Richard Woodham Archant

A Letchworth primary school has had a visit from Herts County Council representatives as students continue their fight against single-use plastics.

Pupils at Lordship Farm began their campaign by sending letters to McDonald's head office in July, objecting to the use of plastic in Happy Meal toys.

Sixty letters written by teacher Richard Woodham's eco committee attracted the attention of the fast food chain's UK campaign manager Louise Page.

The committee welcomed Louise to school within a week of receiving pupils' letters to hear their ideas - and Herts County Council's director of children's services Jenny Coles and Councillor Terry Douris, executive member for education, visited last week hoping to do the same.

The pair met with Mr Woodham, headteacher Ben Parry and the committee to discuss plastic-free initiatives at the school in Fouracres.

The children explained how - through their participation in the Eco-Schools programme - the school has reduced its own single-use plastic waste by replacing milk cartons and straws with washable beakers and milk delivered in recyclable containers.

They also talked about how every class has its own eco pledge and how the school now has a recycling centre for pens, plastic Happy Meal toys, batteries, bread bags and crisp packets.

Mr Woodham, the school's eco lead, said: "The children were delighted that their hard work had been recognised and were able to have their voices heard. They were excited to ask the representatives questions about their roles and find out how they will tackle climate change and plastic waste in the future.

"It was a wonderful discussion looking at projects already under way and ones in the future giving the children a real sense of unity between them and those in local government.

"Well done to the eco committee for asking such thought-provoking and passionate questions highlighting the need for change. After the meeting I am sure our guests left with a much greater understanding of the role children have in saving the planet from pollution and that, if we work together, we can achieve the necessary steps the earth needs to survive."