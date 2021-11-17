Primary school children inspire others as 'Meat Free Monday' scheme to be rolled out across Herts

Lordship Farm Primary School's eco-committee appeared on BBC Look East after implementing their idea for 'Meat Free Mondays' to help tackle climate change - Credit: Lordship Farm Primary School

Following the success of one primary school's 'Meat Free Monday' scheme, schools across Hertfordshire are now set to take on the challenge to do their bit for the climate.

The eco-committee at Lordship Farm in Letchworth came up with the idea of reducing its meat consumption, and it was rolled out after Hertfordshire Catering Ltd - which supplies school meals in the county - agreed to help do their bit for the planet.

Earlier this month, the work of the children in the eco-committee caught the attention of BBC Look East, and later it was announced that Lordship Farm’s Meat Free Monday had inspired Hertfordshire Catering Ltd to do even more.

Chief executive of HCL Ian Hamilton said: "There is increasing awareness among children of the environmental impact of producing food and what they can personally do regarding sustainability.

"As a company we have always offered vegetarian options every day of the week and continuously look at ways to make our meals more sustainable, therefore we have been delighted to support Lordship Farm and several other schools with their request for Meat Free Mondays.

"This has been well received by the pupils. We are always looking at ways of improving the sustainability of our food and are pleased to say that our April 2022 menu will have reduced meat and additional vegan options to help us to achieve this."

Richard Woodham - eco leader at Lordship Farm School - said “When the children heard all Hertfordshire schools would be having a Meat Free Monday menu thanks to their actions it was a very special moment.

"Reducing meat consumption is the biggest single thing we can do in the fight against climate change. To think other schools will be soon adopting a Meat Free Monday menu because of the success of the initiative in our school is such a positive step and makes me very proud of the children."

Grace - eco committee member, Year 5 - said: "The eco-committee was determined to take action against climate change and protect the planet.

"We hoped our actions would inspire others and the announcement of a Meat Free Monday menu for all Hertfordshire School is incredible."