Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Berkhamsted School in Hertfordshire in 2016 as part of the school's 475th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Eamonn M McCormack/PA

The Queen was a "symbol of stability through the decades", the Lord-Lieutentant of Hertfordshire has said.

Robert Voss CBE CStJ, the monarch's personal representative in the county, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 today (Thursday, September 8).

Queen Elizabeth II with her son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Mr Voss said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - the world's greatest queen.

"As well as being the longest reigning British monarch, Her Majesty was also the longest reigning female monarch in world history.

"In 1947, at the age of just 21, the young Princess Elizabeth promised to dedicate her life 'be it long or short' to the service of her people.

"How she lived up to that promise every day of her long life over the last 75 plus years!

"A life of service, devotion and duty as head of a state, the nation and the Commonwealth of over 2.5 billion people was witnessed across the globe during her many visits both around the UK and overseas.

"It is fair to say that she was loved and revered by all.

"She was a symbol of stability through decades in which the world has seen a great many changes.

"Hertfordshire was well known to Her Majesty - her mother’s family live in the north of the county and she had many fond memories of her time spent in Hertfordshire.

"She was a regular visitor to the county from the very beginning of her reign, her last official visit being in 2016 to Berkhamsted School, of which she was Patron, where thousands of local people turned out to welcome their Queen.

"I had the honour and privilege to meet the Queen on several occasions, and on each she made me laugh with her wicked sense of humour - at the same time, her sharp mind focused on the most poignant issues of the day.

"Approximately 85 per cent of the British population have only ever known one monarch in their lives, and what a privilege it has been to be able to have called this great lady 'Our Queen'.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to have been appointed Her Majesty’s personal representative, and to have served a truly great monarch.

"My thoughts and sincerest condolences go to King Charles and all the royal family, and may 'Our Queen' rest in eternal peace."

Mr Voss is one of several Hertfordshire leaders who have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The chair of St Paul's Walden Parish Council, the parish in which Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, grew up, sent his "deepest condolences" to the royal family.

Councillor Tim Roberts said: "Her Majesty the Queen and her family have had a long association with St Paul's Walden.

"The Queen has visited the parish on several occasions both officially and privately.

"In 2005 the Queen visited the parish church of All Saints to mark the installation of the memorial to HM the Queen Mother.

"She most recently visited the parish privately in 2017.

"On behalf of the parish we send our deepest condolences to all of the family."

Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, pictured together in 1997 - Credit: Martyn Hayhow/PA

The Queen goes to a Sunday service in St Paul's Walden, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire - Credit: North Herts Museum/Archive

The Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith, Bishop of St Albans, whose diocese covers Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and north Barnet, said: "The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is a poignant and significant moment in the life of our nation.

"HM the Queen has reigned for many decades.

"Most of us alive today cannot recall a time when she was not on the throne.

"It feels as though we're leaving behind a familiar chapter. Our national life has changed forever."

Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II at St Albans Abbey, Hertfordshire in 1957 - Credit: PA

Cllr Annie Brewster JP, serving Hertfordshire County Council chair, said: "On behalf of Hertfordshire County Council and the people of Hertfordshire, I would like to express our deepest condolence and gratitude for the lifetime of service and devotion given by Her Majesty the Queen."