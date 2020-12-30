Go-ahead for 85 new homes on former site of Stevenage school

A resolution to grant planning permission for 85 new homes in Stevenage was made at a planning meetin, and will see new homes in Webb Rise. Picture: Google Archant

Plans for 85 new homes of the former site of a special school in Stevenage have been given the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposals for the 2.52-hectare Webb Rise site - which used to be the home of the Lonsdale School - were submitted by Chalkdene Developments which has links to Hertfordshire County Council.

The planned development includes 12 four-bed, 40 three-bed and 27 two-bed properties, which are detached, semi-detached and terraced in style.

It also includes a three-storey block of one-bed assisted living flats, with disabled parking to the rear.

On Monday last week the plans were given the go-ahead by Stevenage Borough Council's planing and development committee.

In recommending the plans for approval, the officer's report to the committee said the redevelopment of the site, the level of affordable housing, the design and landscaping, the access arrangements and the parking were all "acceptable".

It was reported to councillors that 25 per cent of the properties on the site would be 'affordable'.

You may also want to watch:

A section 106 financial agreement will be necessary to contribute towards play space, education, youth and library services.

It was also reported that as part of the public consultation, no observations or objections from residents had been received.

Chalkdene Developments is a 50:50 joint venture partnership between Herts Living Limited, which is owned by Hertfordshire County Council, and Morgan Sindall Investments Limited.

It was set up to build homes on surplus and under-utilised land and properties across Herts.

Following the meeting, Chalkdene general manager Ben Harrop said: "We are delighted to secure this resolution to grant planning permission for our site on Webb Rise - it's an exciting new development which is set to deliver high-quality and sustainable family homes in a fantastic location.

"Our development also includes much needed policy compliant affordable family homes in Stevenage."

According to Chalkdene, 64 fo the properties will be for sale, five with shared ownership and 16 with affordable rent.

Work is expected to begin on the site in June 2020.