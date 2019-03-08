Stevenage school makes a splash with powder paint colour run

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:07 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 03 October 2019

Longmeadow pupils hurling powder paint in the school's annual Colour Run fundraiser. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A Stevenage primary school was doused in powder paint last week for a fundraising event.

The colour run at Longmeadow Primary School returned on Friday following the huge success of last year's fundraiser.

There was not a clean T-shirt in sight as more than 350 staff, pupils, parents and carers hurled powder paint over each other in a bid to raise money for the school's IT facilities.

Headteacher Emily Howley said: "We were so lucky with the weather and it was lovely to see so many parents, carers and grandparents joining in the fun for a worthy cause.

"This is the second year that the school has held a colour run and both times it has proved to be a great success - and great fun."

More than £750 has been raised, with donations still rolling in.

