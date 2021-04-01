Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Recycling centre closed after long queues block road

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:52 PM April 1, 2021   
letchworth recycling centre

Letchworth Recycling Centre has closed due to long queues blocking roads - Credit: Google

Police have attended Green Lane in Letchworth, after long queues for the recycling centre blocked the road and nearby roundabouts.

Officers were called at 10.12am to reports of traffic queuing for the recycling centre. As a result, motorists were driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid the queue and continue their journeys.

Due to the safety concerns an officer attended where highways officials were already starting to clear the traffic.

The centre on Blackhorse Road is currently closed as a result. 


You may also want to watch:

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Letchworth Garden City

Coronavirus | Video

What can I do when lockdown restrictions ease on Monday, March 29?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
norton playing field

Planning and Development

Permission granted for up to 45 new homes on former school playing fields

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Benches outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage Old Town High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Benches and bike stands will be replaced after 'unintended controversy'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Matt Storey

'I wasn't living, I was just existing. Those years changed me'

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus