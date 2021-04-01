Recycling centre closed after long queues block road

Published: 1:52 PM April 1, 2021

Police have attended Green Lane in Letchworth, after long queues for the recycling centre blocked the road and nearby roundabouts.

Officers were called at 10.12am to reports of traffic queuing for the recycling centre. As a result, motorists were driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid the queue and continue their journeys.

Due to the safety concerns an officer attended where highways officials were already starting to clear the traffic.

The centre on Blackhorse Road is currently closed as a result.



