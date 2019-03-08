London Marathon 2019: Letchworth's Kerry running for Children with Cancer UK

Kerry Kitchener from Letchworth is taking on the London Marathon in aid of Children with Cancer UK. Picture: Kerry Kitchener Archant

A teaching assistant from Letchworth is taking part in the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday.

Kerry Kitchener, who works at Weston Primary School, is raising money in aid of research charity Children with Cancer UK, and has previously completed the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 47-year-old told the Comet: “I think this is a really worthy cause, as everyone knows someone affected by cancer and it is very hard when it is a child.

“I have seen children and their families affected by cancer and they have rung the bell at the end of their successful treatment – something that we want for every cancer patient.”

Children with Cancer UK is a charity which funds research into childhood cancer, with the goal of improving survival rates of young cancer patients and helping families after diagnosis.

To support Kerry, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/kerrykitchener.