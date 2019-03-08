Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

London Marathon 2019: Letchworth's Kerry running for Children with Cancer UK

PUBLISHED: 07:01 26 April 2019

Kerry Kitchener from Letchworth is taking on the London Marathon in aid of Children with Cancer UK. Picture: Kerry Kitchener

Kerry Kitchener from Letchworth is taking on the London Marathon in aid of Children with Cancer UK. Picture: Kerry Kitchener

Archant

A teaching assistant from Letchworth is taking part in the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday.

Kerry Kitchener, who works at Weston Primary School, is raising money in aid of research charity Children with Cancer UK, and has previously completed the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 47-year-old told the Comet: “I think this is a really worthy cause, as everyone knows someone affected by cancer and it is very hard when it is a child.

“I have seen children and their families affected by cancer and they have rung the bell at the end of their successful treatment – something that we want for every cancer patient.”

Children with Cancer UK is a charity which funds research into childhood cancer, with the goal of improving survival rates of young cancer patients and helping families after diagnosis.

To support Kerry, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/kerrykitchener.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Latest from the The Comet

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Langford woman part of London Marathon’s Dementia Revolution after mum’s diagnosis

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

League Two: Mansfield Town 1 Stevenage 2

Ilias Chair was Stevenage's matchwinner at Mansfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hitchin runner to take on London Marathon in rhino suit

Dave Wardle is set to run the London Marathon in a rhino suit. Picture: Hitchin Hares
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists