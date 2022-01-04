Three-year-old Lola's mammoth running challenge for Great Ormond Street

Lola Evans, 3, is running a mile a day throughout January to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity - Credit: Harriet Evans

A determined three-year-old from Stotfold has decided to take on a running challenge to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Lola Evans hopes to run 31 miles throughout January to raise as much as she can for the children's hospital, after hearing her parents discuss the challenge.

Lola Evans, 3, is running a mile a day throughout January to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity - Credit: Harriet Evans

Mum Harriet said: "She will be doing 31 miles in January, but I have a feeling she may go into February, as she's finding it quite difficult, bless her.

"My husband saw the challenge being advertised and mentioned it over breakfast, and Lola said she would like to do it.

"She's adamant she wants to run it, but I think she might need to cycle a few of the miles. Although, she is quite a determined one - when she sets her mind to something she absolutely wants to do it!"

Lola has set herself a challenge of raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital - Credit: Harriet Evans

Although little Lola doesn't have much concept of money, she's already smashed the £100 target Harriet and Sebastian set on her fundraising page, as part of the charity's 'Running off Christmas' campaign.

"She's already raised more than £300! My husband and I are keen runners anyway, so we go running with her around Stotfold. We might run to places like her gymnastic classes, and things like that as well.

"We're really really proud, incredibly proud. We're having such lovely runs together and she's chatting to me all the way round - although I do feel a bit anxious, because it is a big challenge for her!

"Her little sister Immie, who is a year old, also comes along and is cheering her on in the pushchair."

Proud parents Harriet and Sebastian have explained to Lola that sadly some children are quite poorly, and that the money raised will help them.

Great Ormond Street Hospital treats more than 600 children a day from across the UK.

Money donated to the charity goes to rebuilding and refurbishing the hospital, supports the children and their families, and towards vital research into children's health and medical equipment.

The Running off Christmas challenge tasks participants with running a mile a day throughout January.

To support Lola, go to runningoffchristmas.org.uk/fundraising/lolas-fundraising-page2021.