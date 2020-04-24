Advanced search

Company donates bike locks after thefts from Stevenage’s Lister Hospital during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:48 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 24 April 2020

Gary Osborn was overwhelmed when he was handed a new bike by Michael James Wenn, to replace the one stolen from the Stevenage Lister Hospital site during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Tina Osborn

Gary Osborn was overwhelmed when he was handed a new bike by Michael James Wenn, to replace the one stolen from the Stevenage Lister Hospital site during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Tina Osborn

A company is donating bike locks to NHS workers after a spate of bicycle thefts from hospitals during the coronavirus crisis, including at Stevenage’s Lister.

Hiplok is donating 100 heavy duty bike locks to NHS workers after a spate of thefts during the coronavirus pandemic.Hiplok is donating 100 heavy duty bike locks to NHS workers after a spate of thefts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Herts police say at least four bikes have been stolen from the Lister site. Gary Osborn, a pharmacy porter at the hospital, is one of the victims and had his bike replaced by kind stranger Michael James Wenn from Great Ashby.

Now bike lock company Hiplok is making 100 locks, including a special NHS blue version, to donate to NHS workers targeted by thieves, including Gary.

Hiplok co-founder Ben Smith, who grew up in Hitchin, said: “We hope it will support the prevention of future thefts so our frontline workers can get to work and carry out the most important of jobs.”

Police patrols around Lister are being stepped up.

Email Sergeant Duncan Hall at duncan.hall@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting 41/30527 with Lister bike theft information.

