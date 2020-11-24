Advanced search

Second round of North Herts Local Plan hearings get under way

PUBLISHED: 16:31 24 November 2020

North Hertfordshire District Council. Picture: NHDC

North Hertfordshire District Council. Picture: NHDC

Archant

A second round of hearings into North Hertfordshire District Council’s Local Plan began yesterday, following delays caused by COVID-19 and an exceptional council meeting.

The hearings – originally due to take place in March – were ordered by planning inspector Simon Berkeley, who had “issues and reservations” around the projected housing need and use of Green Belt land for a number of developments.

These sessions were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and in September, a number of Liberal Democrat councillors at NHDC called for a last-minute extraordinary meeting challenging the expected housing need in the district.

The hearings finally got under way on Monday via Zoom, with a focus on the objective assessment of housing need and housing requirement.

Mr Berkeley quizzed NHDC’s Jonathan Lee on the housing need for NHDC and how the council arrived at the plans for more than 15,000 dwellings based on sets of ONS data.

The figure was taken from the Office for National Statistics 2018 10-year migration trend.

You may also want to watch:

The planning inspector pointed out that “many things had changed” since discussing this matter with the council in 2017 when the plans were submitted and asked why a ten-year migration trend remained the most appropriate way of calculating need.

Mr Lee said: “Many things have changed in the time, however the rationale for using a longer-term migration remain the same. Migration patterns vary from year to year, and if you take a shorter period you risk projecting forward either a peak or taking a troth, what we sa with the 2012 and 2014 based numbers is that they were high compared to the long-term trends, and we should take a longer term projection.

“What we’re seeing now is a two-year projection and it’s based on a troth.” Overall, he said that the longer-term projection is a much more “stable position” rather than looking at numbers that are far more variable numbers you get when you look at short term migration numbers.

Participants highlighted issues which could impact the data that have arisen since the 2018 data such as the pandemic’s impact of flights, and Brexit, and how the ONS data, nor the 10-year approach, takes these issues into account.

Mr Lee said that “international migration in terms of net impact is close to zero in every scenario. The migration is predominantly, almost exclusively, from domestic migration within the UK and those are the numbers that vary quite markedly.”

The hearings will continue for the next two weeks, potentially running until December 11.

To view yesterday and today’s hearing, or to watch live hearings, go to www.youtube.com/c/North-hertsGovUk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Tribute paid to ‘larger than life’ Stevenage man, 22, who died in Bedfordshire crash

Stevenage's Toby Townsend, 22, sadly died at the scene of a traffic collision yesterday. Picture: Beds Police

Domestic abuse survivor speaks out after support service changed her life

SADA partnership development officer Roxie Chambers has discussed her journey from becoming a SADA service user to employee, helping others who have been subjected to domestic abuse. Picture: Roxie Chambers

Explained: What do the latest figures tell us about Herts’ likely Covid tier?

The West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Watford General, saw the number of beds occupied by coronavirus patients increase from 23 to 68 in six weeks. Picture: Danny Loo.

Second round of North Herts Local Plan hearings get under way

North Hertfordshire District Council. Picture: NHDC

New rules for tier system that will replace lockdown next week

The new coronavirus tier system has been unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire