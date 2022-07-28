Have your say on the future of waste collections ahead of new contract

North Herts Council wants to hear from residents about the future of waste and recycling collections - Credit: North Herts Council

North Herts Council is asking for feedback on the future of waste and recycling collections ahead of its current contract with Urbaser ending in 2025.

An online survey has opened which asks residents to share their current habits and seek their thoughts on potential future service changes. It also seeks to understand residents’ views on how best the district can minimise waste in the fight to tackle climate change locally.

The responses will be used to design the service for procurement next year ahead of the council’s contract ending in May 2025.

Cllr Amy Allen, executive member for recycling and waste management, said: “The views of our residents are crucial in helping us shape the best services possible – for our communities, and for our planet.

“We know how important our waste, recycling and street cleansing services are to people, which is why we want to understand what’s working now and what could be improved for the future. I look forward to hearing everyone’s views in the coming weeks.”

North Herts Council currently operates a shared waste and recycling service with East Herts Council under a seven-year contract with Urbaser.

In 2018, the controversial decision to charge for garden waste collection came into force, along with the contract with Urbaser.

The survey can be found online at http://ow.ly/4j0o50K25es and is open until midnight on Monday, August 22.