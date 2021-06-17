Have your say on proposals for 18 new flats on Kwik Fit site

Published: 1:31 PM June 17, 2021

A sketch of what the façade of the proposed Walsworth Road development for the current Hitchin Kwik Fit site may look like - Credit: bhpdesign

An application has been put in for 18 new flats on a busy residential Hitchin street - and the consultation is set to end this week.

The plans - which include nine one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments - would see the demolition of the current Kwik Fit site in Walsworth Road.

The proposed layout of the Walsworth Road development in Hitchin, which would see 18 apartments built on the current Kwik Fit site. Consultation closes on June 20 - Credit: bhpdesign

Developers hope to bring a a four-storey building, 10 off-road car parking spaces, and two bike stores for up to 18 cycles to the rear of the building.

The consultation for this planning application closes on June 20.

For more information and to register your support or objection, visit NHDC's planning portal, citing the reference 21/01649/FP.