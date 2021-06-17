Have your say on proposals for 18 new flats on Kwik Fit site
Published: 1:31 PM June 17, 2021
An application has been put in for 18 new flats on a busy residential Hitchin street - and the consultation is set to end this week.
The plans - which include nine one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments - would see the demolition of the current Kwik Fit site in Walsworth Road.
Developers hope to bring a a four-storey building, 10 off-road car parking spaces, and two bike stores for up to 18 cycles to the rear of the building.
The consultation for this planning application closes on June 20.
For more information and to register your support or objection, visit NHDC's planning portal, citing the reference 21/01649/FP.
