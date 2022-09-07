Plans to relocate Stevenage TK Maxx approved unanimously

CGI image of how the new TK Maxx and Homesense store would look at Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail park - Credit: TK Maxx

Plans for TK Maxx to open a new facility in Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park have been given the green light by councillors.

A Stevenage Borough Council Planning Control committee meeting last night saw councillors unanimously approve the proposals, despite being advised by a planning officer to refuse the application.

Plans for the new store came about when the store announced its current lease was due to expire, and the landlord has served notice "on the grounds of redevelopment" of the site, with a likely vacation date of May next year.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “We are delighted that our application to locate a combined TK Maxx and Homesense store at Roaring Meg Retail Park was approved unanimously by the Planning Committee on Tuesday evening.

"The Planning Committee’s decision will mean that TK Maxx can stay in Stevenage after being given notice to quit by their landlord. The decision will also safeguard the many local jobs at TK Maxx and bring a new Homesense store to the town.

"We would like to thank the very many local residents who have supported TK Maxx during the Planning application process and look forward to welcoming them to the new store when it opens in 2023.”



