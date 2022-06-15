Stotfold MUGA, outdoor gym and play equipment approved

The proposals for the Arlesey Road recreation ground and playing fields in Stotfold were unanimously approved - Credit: Pexels

Plans for a floodlit multi-use games area (MUGA), an outdoor gym and play equipment in Stotfold have been approved, with technology being used to increase the site’s attraction to young people.

Central Bedfordshire Council submitted the proposals for the Arlesey Road recreation ground and playing fields, near Stotfold Football Club.

The application includes a MUGA, outdoor fitness and gym facilities, and outside play equipment, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

“No significant harm has been identified and the project is considered to be acceptable,” said the report.

“The MUGA will be hard-surfaced, floodlit and enclosed on all sides by a five-metre high fence. It would offer informal play with football and basketball courts marked out.

“The gym and play equipment proposed is to be interactive, so that future users can download an application to mobile devices and record activities or challenge friends.

“There will be three interactive fitness stations with two exercise bikes, an interactive play arch and an interactive ball wall.”

Stotfold and Langford councillor Brian Saunders said he fully supports the application, adding: “It’s a well-used area for residents, as anyone can use it."

Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker suggested the cycle storage should also be suitable for scooters and asked for access routes to the site to be as safe as possible for anyone using it.

Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno said: “I’m very supportive of this. It’s something which is much-needed in the area and will improve the capacity for children to enjoy themselves.”

Eton Bray councillor Philip Spicer described it as “a good asset for the neighbouring towns and villages” and called for the pavements and access points to be smooth to scoot on for young children.

Referring to an objection from a nearby resident, he said: “I understand from the planning officer the floodlights will be shaded to a point where it shouldn’t cause a problem to local people along the road.

“Hopefully we’ll see more of this in our towns and villages because the benefits of these developments will shine through.”

The committee unanimously approved the scheme.