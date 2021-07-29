Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

App launched to promote shopping at local businesses

Logo Icon

Joe-Joe Colman

Published: 1:00 PM July 29, 2021   
Stevenage Town Centre in 2021

The LoyalFree app aims to encourage footfall in Stevenage town centre - Credit: Karyn Haddon

An app has been launched in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council to boost footfall and bring more businesses to the town as part of its post-COVID recovery plan.

The LoyalFree app contains information about deals and loyalty schemes as well as details about events and trails - including the Stevenage Heritage Trail.

Businesses that sign up will be offered insights and social media support to help them track consumer-buying trends locally.

Cllr John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration, said: ‘‘The LoyalFree app provides Stevenage town centre with a great digital platform to showcase all the amazing businesses here.

"We are looking forward to more businesses, locals and visitors enjoying the app.’’

The app can be downloaded from loyalfree.co.uk/download or by searching LoyalFree on the iOS and Google play store. 

Businesses interested in finding out more should email tcm@stevenage.gov.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A team from Hitchin Boys' School are through to the national final of the Quadcopter Challenge. Pict

Education News

What are the outstanding schools in Hertfordshire?

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson at the unveiling of one of the first reverse vendi

Letchworth BID responds after manager unexpectedly jailed

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Julia Blackham, a Year 7 pupil at Marriotts School in Stevenage, died after becoming seriously unwell while at school

Charity

Lasting tribute to schoolgirl after tragic death

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
31-year-old Christopher Hewett was described as a "wonderful son" by his family

Luton Crown Court

Christopher Hewett: Teenage boys found guilty of murder and manslaughter

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus