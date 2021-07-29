App launched to promote shopping at local businesses

Published: 1:00 PM July 29, 2021

The LoyalFree app aims to encourage footfall in Stevenage town centre - Credit: Karyn Haddon

An app has been launched in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council to boost footfall and bring more businesses to the town as part of its post-COVID recovery plan.

The LoyalFree app contains information about deals and loyalty schemes as well as details about events and trails - including the Stevenage Heritage Trail.

Businesses that sign up will be offered insights and social media support to help them track consumer-buying trends locally.

Cllr John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration, said: ‘‘The LoyalFree app provides Stevenage town centre with a great digital platform to showcase all the amazing businesses here.

"We are looking forward to more businesses, locals and visitors enjoying the app.’’

The app can be downloaded from loyalfree.co.uk/download or by searching LoyalFree on the iOS and Google play store.

Businesses interested in finding out more should email tcm@stevenage.gov.uk.