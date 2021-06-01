Visual timeline of town's history unveiled around bus interchange hoarding

Published: 3:00 PM June 1, 2021

A timeline of Stevenage's history has been displayed on the hoardings around the bus interchange development in Lytton Way - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Borough Council and its partners, including Stevenage Museum, has unveiled a new 60-metre long visual timeline of the town's history on hoarding around a major regeneration project in the town centre.

It was fitted on hoardings around the new bus interchange in Lytton Way last week, and is now visible to road and railway users, pedestrians and users of the Leisure Centre and Leisure Park.

A timeline of Stevenage's history has been displayed on the hoardings around the bus interchange development in Lytton Way - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

It provides a visual history of Stevenage from the Saxon era to the modern day, culminating with the ongoing 20-year, £1bn regeneration programme.

It’s designed to highlight our town’s history – both pre and post new town – as we move into a new era.

It focuses on early Saxon history, highlighted in the naming of Reef’s ‘Forge’ development in Queensway North, the Roman era, the first mention of Stevenage in the Domesday Book, all the way through to the development of the new town in 1959.

You may also want to watch:

The physical timeline supports a more expansive digital timeline with additional video, text and images as well as activities for schools, educations groups and other members of the public, delivered in an interactive format.

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor says: “I am extremely proud of Stevenage’s unique heritage and I hope that this new timeline will make it easy for everyone in the community, particularly our children, to explore, understand and enjoy our history with many wonderful early photos from our museum archives included.”

“Reflecting on the past is a good way of helping us look forward to the future. We have much to look forward to in Stevenage.

Chris Tredget, managing director at Willmott Dixon - which is carrying out the work for the bus interchange - said, “Work is well under way and it’s great to be able to see how the scheme is progressing. The launch of the new hoarding project is fantastic and highlights the exciting future for Stevenage, which we’re proud to play our part in.”

The digital version of the timetable is available to view at www.Stevenage-Even-Better.com.