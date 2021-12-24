Fly-tipping 'particularly bad' in Stevenage, resident says

Ripon Road resident Donna Gray said the St Nicholas area of Stevenage is "particularly bad" when it comes to fly tipping and illegal dumping - Credit: Donna Gray

A continuous succession of fly-tipping and front garden dumping in the St Nicholas area of Stevenage has one resident at the end of her tether - and she's sure she's not alone.

Donna Gray, who lives on Ripon Road, told the Comet that although the collection of mattresses, oil barrels, carpets and other loose rubbish is nothing new, something must be done.

Fly-tipping in Ripon Road, St Nicholas, Stevenage

"I'm just shocked at how bad it is," she said.

"I've been here two years in January, and it's been like this the whole time. I try not to walk that way because of it."

With the worst of the dumping prevalent where Ripon Road meets Canterbury Way, she is urging residents and passers by to encourage a more neighbourly etiquette and respect their surroundings.

Fly-tipping in Ripon Road, St Nicholas, Stevenage

Donna, who was actually born and raised in Ripon Road and returned in adult life, said that the current state of the thoroughfare has meant that she does not think she will be staying in the area.

"I'm not a snob or anything, but I'm just shocked at how it is and how it's changed over the years."

"This area is particularly bad," she said, adding that it wouldn't surprise her if other Stevenage residents elsewhere would also feel united in her disdain.

Fly-tipping in Ripon Road, St Nicholas, Stevenage

In response to this particular spate of fly-tipping and dumping, a representative of Stevenage Borough Council said: "We would remind people that fly-tipping is illegal and where there is enough evidence our enforcement team will investigate incidences with a view to prosecuting offenders. Severe cases can carry a £50,000 fine or a five-year prison sentence.

"We know that street bins sometimes become full and we endeavour to clear these as soon as possible, usually within seven days. A full bin, however, is not a green light to fly-tip rubbish next to it."

Fly-tipping in Ripon Road, St Nicholas, Stevenage

If you see fly-tipping or antisocial behaviour, you can report it directly to the council at stevenage.gov.uk/environment/street-care-and-cleaning/fly-tipping.

Reporters are encouraged to use What3Words, which provides a unique three metre square location anywhere in the world, to allow SBC us to quickly find and deal with the offence.