Opening hours extended at Stevenage's recycling centre
Stevenage's recycling centre will be getting new opening hours later this year, the county council has announced.
As one of three of Hertfordshire's biggest recycling centres, Stevenage's recycling facility in Caxton Way will be open seven days a week from mid-May
Herts County Council says the move is in response to increased demand on the centre's services during lockdown.
Terry Hone, HCC's cabinet member for waste management, said: "While people have used lockdown as an opportunity for clear-outs and gardening, we believe demand will remain high and we want to try and ease pressure at other smaller sites around the county.
"In many ways it’s great news that people in Hertfordshire are so keen to recycle their waste, but with social distancing measures in place at the moment to keep the sites safe and this increased number of visits, it’s putting real pressure on our centres."
Hertfordshire’s recycling centres are open during lockdown for essential visits only, to allow residents to dispose of waste that cannot be put in their normal recycling bins or safely stored at home.
Social distancing measures and limits on the number of visitors are also in place to on the sites to keep staff and visitors safe.
The two other sites with extended opening hours are at Ware and Waterdale.