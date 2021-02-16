Council reports people jumping fences to access closed play areas
- Credit: Archant
Reports shared with the council show some people in Stevenage are ignoring the closure of play areas, despite coronavirus cases being too high to safely reopen them.
Last month we reported that play areas in Stevenage were set to be shut for at least four weeks, as hospitals in the area struggled to cope with the surge in coronavirus cases.
Four weeks later, and Stevenage Borough Council has confirmed that play parks will be closed for a further fortnight, as COVID-19 infections in the town mean it is not safe to reopen them at present.
This news follows the council revealing there have been reports of people climbing over fences and ignoring closed signs on play areas in the town.
A spokeswoman for SBC said: "We’re sorry as we know it’s difficult, but we’ve done this to help keep our residents safe and to stop Lister Hospital from becoming overwhelmed.
"Unfortunately we’ve had reports of people climbing over fences and ignoring the signs on play areas that say they are closed in order to use them – please do not do this. It’s not fair on other families who are following the rules, and rates are still high in Stevenage."
Most Read
- 1 Teenagers charged with murder after Stevenage stabbing
- 2 Closure order granted after police drugs raid
- 3 Appeal against decision to refuse planning permission for seven high-rise flat blocks prompts fears
- 4 Teenagers among those arrested in connection with Stevenage murder investigation
- 5 Stevenage mum launches Walk All Over Cancer campaign as she battles the killer disease
- 6 Murder investigation launched in Stevenage
- 7 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
- 8 Grade II listed farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage up for sale
- 9 Did you witness 'erratic driving' and near collision on A1(M)?
- 10 Closure order granted after anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime