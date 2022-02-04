Council leader concerned by how 'levelling up' plans will impact town

Leading Labour councillor Sharon Taylor has expressed concerns about the funding of the government’s new ‘levelling up’ agenda.

The Levelling Up White Paper – published on Wednesday – promises to ‘shift government focus and resources to Britain’s forgotten communities’.

It is being branded as the ‘biggest shift of power from Whitehall to local leaders in modern times’ – with every part of England set to get ‘London style’ powers and mayors if they wish, by 2030.

Cllr Taylor – who is leader of Stevenage Borough Council and a county councillor – has welcomed the ‘intent’ in the government’s White Paper.

But in a statement to a meeting of Stevenage Borough Council’s Executive she said she was concerned about how the ‘levelling up’ is to be funded – and whether it will ‘address issues right across the UK'.

She said it was “disappointing” that Hertfordshire’s bid – to agree a new county deal with the government – had not been accepted.

Hertfordshire’s bid for a bespoke county deal had been backed by all 10 of the county’s district and borough councils.

It would have given the county greater powers and independence – to pilot new ideas, create jobs, drive growth and improve public service - and could have allowed the county to retain and increase locally generated income to invest in infrastructure.

But when the White Paper was published Hertfordshire was not one of the nine areas invited by the government to agree a ‘deal’.

In her statement to the Executive, Cllr Taylor stressed the way the councils in the county already work together alongside the Local Enterprise Partnership and the Integrated Care System – with a clear vision for the future of the county.

While the government’s focus has appeared to be on the North West and the North East, she highlighted inequalities in Hertfordshire.

She said: “We know there are still significant economic, health, skills and housing inequalities in Hertfordshire where we are trying to address these through our community wealth building programme.

“But we need a long term strategy and the ongoing funding support from government to deliver for deprived communities in places like Stevenage, Hatfield, Watford, Broxbourne – and there are pockets of those wherever you go in our county.”

Cllr Taylor said that without a significant new funding package from the Treasury – "and a new constitutional settlement to unshackle local government from Westminster" – the government’s Bill would “not achieve the full potential of localism”.

She added: “What is needed at local level is a secure and sustainable package of funding and powers to enable us – as local leaders – to supercharge the economy for the benefit of residents and businesses.

“Powers and funding that would enable investment in transport, infrastructure, skills development, economic growth and secure affordable housing as well as addressing the health inequalities that are a constant drag on deprived communities.”

In her statement Cllr Taylor also highlighted the White Paper’s failure to address the challenges that local areas face in relation to climate change and digital capability.

“I think that is another missed opportunity, as the government could have harnessed the economic opportunities these challenges present by ensuring they direct funding at green jobs and jobs in the digital economy,” she said.