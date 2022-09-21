The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
New funding to combat fly-tipping in Stevenage

Christopher Day

Published: 3:15 PM September 21, 2022
fly-tipped mattress on Ripon Road in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council is one of only 11 councils to receive a grant - Credit: Donna Gray

Four new mobile CCTV cameras have been installed by Stevenage Borough Council in a bid to deter fly-tipping in the town.

New signage has also been set up warning potential offenders of fines for fly-tipping, which has been on the rise in recent years.

These measures have been funded by an award of £28,144 from the Fly Tipping Intervention Grant, delivered by WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme) on behalf of Defra. 

The council has also initiated a working group dedicated to reducing fly-tipping.

Officers will be attending events to discuss the scheme and give information to residents about how they can report fly-tipping.

Cllr Simon Speller, portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Fly-tipping blights our town, and these new measures should go a long way in deterring potential perpetrators, raising awareness, and giving the council additional resources to take action.” 

Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

