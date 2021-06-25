Independent body launched to assess racial inequalities in Stevenage

Published: 4:55 PM June 25, 2021

The Commission will be undertaking a strategic assessment of the nature, extent, causes and impact of race inequality in Stevenage - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Applications are open for members to join a newly launched Equalities Commission - an independently chaired body established by Stevenage Borough Council.

The commission is initially set to focus on the disproportionate impact of inequalities on the lives of Black Asian and Minority Ethnic individuals and communities in Stevenage.

Following the brutal killing of George Floyd in the USA in May 2020, and subsequent demonstrations exemplified through the Black Lives Matters movement globally, nationally and locally, SBC pledged to establish an Equalities Commission.

The group will drive forward a number of recommendations in order to create lasting change for communities across the town so that all residents feel included.

It will also be undertaking a strategic assessment of the nature, extent, causes and impact of race inequality in Stevenage and will then make recommendations for tackling them.

The commission will consider wider issues of inclusion for other sections of the community where inequalities are experienced and will maintain an effective dialogue in order to tackle these.

SBC will be providing support and facilitation to the commission’s independent chair, Errol John, who said: “I’m really honoured to be appointed chair of this commission at this extraordinary time where SBC, like many authorities around the country, are looking at themselves to become a beacon of good practice.

"I have lived in Stevenage for many years and contributed to giving a voice to diverse communities in the town. I am looking forward to working collectively with a range of partners and Stevenage residents to fulfil the commission's objectives.”

The initial membership of the commission will be six representatives from BAME communities, including young people, and six representatives from organisations and statutory bodies. There will also be an advisory group of community voices feeding into the commission.

The commission will be considering a number of issues including education, criminal justice and health.

It will publish its initial findings in December 2021 and a final report will be produced in July 2022

The application process for membership is currently open and will close on Friday, July 2.

For further information on how to become a member or join the Community Voices group, email Equalities.Commission@stevenage.gov.uk.

You can also download an application pack here.