Who are our Stevenage candidates for Local Elections 2021?
- Credit: Danny Loo
The full list of candidates for next month's Stevenage Borough Council Local Election has been confirmed.
The borough council has 39 seats, with a third up for election.
The postponed 2020 elections for the council, as well as elections for town and parish councils, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, will take place on May 6.
There are 13 seats in 13 wards up for election, with a total of 62 candidates.
The candidates are as follows:
You may also want to watch:
Bandley Hill
Andrew Anderson - Lib Dem
Most Read
- 1 Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage
- 2 COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts as restrictions ease
- 3 CCTV appeal after large amount of criminal damage to secured yard
- 4 Rave reviews come flying in as glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown
- 5 Resident calls for brighter street lights after 'shocking' fall leaves her seeking hospital treatment
- 6 Former Premier League footballer vows to help local club after 'awful' fire
- 7 Police crack down on street drinking in Stevenage
- 8 Letchworth teachers begin six-day strike over pension scheme withdrawal
- 9 Raft of measures to help tackle town's litter problem
- 10 NHS staff offered free massages as thank you for pandemic efforts
Barbara Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Michelle Gardner - Labour
Wendy Kerby - Conservative
Bedwell
Matt Creasey - Labour
Steve Glennon - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
David Hurst - Conservative
Nick MacMillan - Lib Dem
Chells
Julie Ashely-Wren - Lib Dem
Roger Charles - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Forhad Chowdhury - Labour
David Ingarfill - Green
Matthew Wyatt - Conservative
Longmeadow
David Barks - Lib Dem
Peter Colley - UK Independence Party
Richard Dyer - Green
Helen Kerr - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Adam Mitchell - Conservative
Chris Webb - Labour
Manor
Louisa Barr - Labour
Dan Buckingham - Conservative
Dean Carpenter - Green
Graham Snell - Lib Dem
Martins Wood
Myla Arceno - Labour
Jill Brinkworth - Lib Dem
Rob Henry - Reform UK
Janet Munro - Conservative
Mark Pickersgill - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Old Town
Jim Brown - Labour
John Duncan - Conservative
Madani Mannan - Lib Dem
John Spiers - Independent
Elizabeth Sturges - Green
Pin Green
Charles Littleton - Lib Dem
Naomi Lovelace-Collins - Green
Maureen McKay - Labour
Grant Prest - Conservative
Roebuck
Paul Barber - Lib Dem
Allen Brown - Labour
Nigel Bye - Lib Dem
Monika Cherney-Craw - Labour
Bryan Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Chris Howells - Conservative
Nicholas Leech - Conservative
Shephall
Roni Hearn - Conservative
Michael Malocco - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Richard Reece - Lib Dem
Simon Speller - Labour
St Nicholas
Jacqueline Botevyle - Green
Layla Buckingham - Conservative
Amber Gentleman - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Richard Henry - Labour
Hazel Jones - Lib Dem
Symonds Green
Clive Heamon - Lib Dem
Jackie Hollywell - Labour
Jack Ingarfill - Conservative
Trevor Palmer - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Richard Warr - Green
Woodfield
Amodio Amato - Reform UK
Neil Brinkworth - Lib Dem
Alistair Gordon - Labour
Margaret Notley - Conservative
There's still time to register to vote. Go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register by 11.59pm on April 19.