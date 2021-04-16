Who are our Stevenage candidates for Local Elections 2021?

Published: 2:19 PM April 16, 2021

The list of candidates for Stevenage Borough Council's local election has been announced - Credit: Danny Loo

The full list of candidates for next month's Stevenage Borough Council Local Election has been confirmed.

The borough council has 39 seats, with a third up for election.

The postponed 2020 elections for the council, as well as elections for town and parish councils, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, will take place on May 6.

There are 13 seats in 13 wards up for election, with a total of 62 candidates.

The candidates are as follows:

Bandley Hill

Andrew Anderson - Lib Dem

Barbara Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Michelle Gardner - Labour

Wendy Kerby - Conservative





Bedwell

Matt Creasey - Labour

Steve Glennon - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

David Hurst - Conservative

Nick MacMillan - Lib Dem





Chells

Julie Ashely-Wren - Lib Dem

Roger Charles - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Forhad Chowdhury - Labour

David Ingarfill - Green

Matthew Wyatt - Conservative





Longmeadow

David Barks - Lib Dem

Peter Colley - UK Independence Party

Richard Dyer - Green

Helen Kerr - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Adam Mitchell - Conservative

Chris Webb - Labour





Manor

Louisa Barr - Labour

Dan Buckingham - Conservative

Dean Carpenter - Green

Graham Snell - Lib Dem





Martins Wood

Myla Arceno - Labour

Jill Brinkworth - Lib Dem

Rob Henry - Reform UK

Janet Munro - Conservative

Mark Pickersgill - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts





Old Town

Jim Brown - Labour

John Duncan - Conservative

Madani Mannan - Lib Dem

John Spiers - Independent

Elizabeth Sturges - Green





Pin Green

Charles Littleton - Lib Dem

Naomi Lovelace-Collins - Green

Maureen McKay - Labour

Grant Prest - Conservative





Roebuck

Paul Barber - Lib Dem

Allen Brown - Labour

Nigel Bye - Lib Dem

Monika Cherney-Craw - Labour

Bryan Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Chris Howells - Conservative

Nicholas Leech - Conservative





Shephall

Roni Hearn - Conservative

Michael Malocco - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Richard Reece - Lib Dem

Simon Speller - Labour





St Nicholas

Jacqueline Botevyle - Green

Layla Buckingham - Conservative

Amber Gentleman - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Richard Henry - Labour

Hazel Jones - Lib Dem





Symonds Green

Clive Heamon - Lib Dem

Jackie Hollywell - Labour

Jack Ingarfill - Conservative

Trevor Palmer - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Richard Warr - Green





Woodfield

Amodio Amato - Reform UK

Neil Brinkworth - Lib Dem

Alistair Gordon - Labour

Margaret Notley - Conservative





There's still time to register to vote. Go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register by 11.59pm on April 19.