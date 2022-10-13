The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage community space announces opening

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:12 PM October 13, 2022
A "spooky debut" has been promised.

New community space Event Island Stevenage is set for a grand opening with Halloween-themed activities.

The event will take place on Saturday October 29, the same day that Halloween-Tastic 2022 is held in Stevenage town centre.

The Danestrete location- named by Stevenage school pupil Katie - will feature a pop-up park, performance area and multi-purpose event space.

The Halloween-themed opening promises a "spooky debut" for the space featuring live music, free face painting, 'scary reptile' handling, and Harry Potter themed dance performances.

The 14-year-old's suggestion was picked from 260 competition entries.

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council, Cllr Sharon Taylor, said: "We are so excited to open Event Island Stevenage.

"This is a space for the community to enjoy, and by activating an area that has historically been largely inaccessible, we are creating a destination that will introduce a variety of uses into the town."


