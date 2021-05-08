Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Local Elections 2021: Stevenage Borough Council

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:00 AM May 8, 2021   
There is a by-election in Hitchin's Oughton ward.

Results for Stevenage Borough Council's 2021 elections are expected to come in this afternoon and into the evening.

After voters cast their ballots for their ward councillors at the polls on Thursday, May 6, results are set to be announced over the next few hours.

We will be reporting the results as they come in over on @thecomet24 on Twitter.

At the end of the counting process, we'll provide a round-up with results for all 13 of Stevenage's wards, right here on the Comet's website.

