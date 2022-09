Council leader Sharon Taylor, who presented the update to a meeting of the council's executive - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

New measures to help residents manage the impact of the cost of living crisis are being considered by Stevenage Borough Council.

At a meeting of the council’s executive on Wednesday, September 14, the Labour-run council set out measures that are already in place, and further proposals that are under consideration.

Many have been struggling to cope with soaring energy costs – the annual bill for a typical household will rise to £2,500 from October 1 – and rising inflation, currently at 9.9 per cent.

Households have been struggling to deal with rising inflation - Credit: Pexels

In July, the council declared a cost of living emergency in Stevenage and established a Cost of Living Task Force to create an action plan. This action plan is currently being worked on, and will be returned to the executive in October.

Proposals under consideration include:

A warm spaces initiative in collaboration with external partners

Offering financial MOTs to people via Citizens Advice

Surveying community associations to understand the impact on them, and any support they may require

Holding a Stevenage Together meeting to coordinate work with partners

The plan will also consider how the council can coordinate government support and work with partner organisations to ensure help is targeted towards where it is most needed.

Measures that have already been taken include the setting up of an information hub on the council’s website, providing details on financial support that is available.

The council is also continuing to make payments to food banks and schools via the Household Support Fund, and is bidding for funding to improve the energy efficiency of its housing stock.

Earlier this year, the council was awarded £1.8m of funding from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. This will cover the costs of upgrading 400 social homes in Stevenage to an EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating of C or above, with an estimated completion date of March 2023.

There are concerns that the council itself will struggle to cope with the crisis. Staffing costs are expected to increase, and it is estimated that rising energy prices will increase its costs by £300,000 this year, and £460,000 across the 2023/24 financial year.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, council leader, pointed to the millions of pounds being invested in the town as a long-term solution to the crisis, but added “we need to make sure that people in our community get the best deal possible” from the investment.

Cllr Sharon Taylor warned residents that this winter will be difficult - Credit: Archant

She said: “We’re not going to bury our head in the sand and hope it [the crisis] will go away because it won’t, it’s going to be a difficult winter … but we will do everything we can to support our community.”

One measure proposed by the council in July was for this year’s 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance to be scrapped by the Conservative government. The government has now confirmed that this will be reversed in November.

Two months ago, Cllr Phil Bibby, leader of Stevenage Conservatives in the council, opposed this reversal. Now he has said: “Although the NI increase was aimed at improving social care, this has now been reversed as part of the tax cutting strategy which, added to cash support and energy price capping already announced, will help residents even further – but it is only right that the Chancellor has committed to continue giving this money towards the care of those in need.”

Cllr Phil Bibby, leader of Stevenage Conservatives in the council - Credit: Herts County Council

Responding to the council’s latest updates on measures to tackle the crisis, Cllr Bibby added: “We are pleased that the council are committed to supporting the government in doing as much as it can to help residents cope with the increased cost of living, caused by global influences over which we have little or no influence.

"The most significant things that can be done to help reduce energy bills is the retrofitting of energy efficient measures in the social housing stock, and insisting on new builds incorporating these from the outset. We are looking to the administration for a realistic plan in this regard, and will support them in whatever way we can.”

Cllr Robin Parker, leader of Stevenage Liberal Democrats, has also been approached for comment.