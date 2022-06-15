Work begins on new Stevenage play area

The new play area in Chells Park in Stevenage is expected to open in time for the summer holidays - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Work is well under way to create a new play area in Stevenage's Chells Park, as part of Stevenage Borough Council's £1.5 million investment in improving play areas across the town.

The scheme began with the Old Town and Roebuck areas in 2019/20, followed by Symonds Green and Manor the following year, and Woodfield and Bandley Hill in 2021/22.

Chells is the final neighbourhood to be tackled as part of the improvement plans, and the new play area in Chells Park is scheduled for completion in time for the summer holidays.

A spokesman for Stevenage Borough Council said: "We want to make sure that play areas provide fun and exciting places for children and teenagers to enjoy."

The Stevenage-wide play area improvements have included refurbishing existing sites and installing new equipment, with some sites benefitting from landscaping.