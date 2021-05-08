Full list of Stevenage results for Local Elections 2021
- Credit: Danny Loo
Residents from across Stevenage flocked to the polls to cast their votes in the borough, county and PCC elections on Thursday (May 6).
The votes for Stevenage Borough Council - which were counted and verified today - were declared at 6.33pm. Councillors elected for Hertfordshire County Council are also being announced today.
Herts' PCC election results will be announced on Monday, May 10.
Labour have suffered losses - previously holding 10 of the 13 wards, they now have just five.
The Conservative party now have seven wards, gaining five from Labour.
The Liberal Democrats, which previously had just one seat, now have two - the second of which was previously a Labour seat.
Here is the full list of results for Stevenage Borough Council:
Bandley Hill - Conservative gain
Turn out: 34.1%
Andrew Anderson (Lib Dem) - 168
Barbara Clare (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 39
Michelle Gardner (Labour) - 695
Wendy Kerby (Conservative) - 828
Bedwell - Labour hold
Turn out: 32%
Matt Creasey (Labour) - 979
Steve Glennon (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 55
David Hurst (Conservative) - 596
Nick MacMillan (Lib Dem) - 175
Chells - Lib Dem gain
Turn out: 34.8%
Julie Ashley-Wren (Lib Dem) - 600
Roger Charles (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 33
Forhad Chowdhury (Labour) - 499
David Ingarfill (Green) - 96
Matthew Wyatt (Conservative) - 492
Longmeadow - Conservative hold
Turn out: 37.2%
David Barks (Lib Dem) - 94
Peter Colley (UK Independence Party) - 49
Richard Dyer (Green) - 91
Helen Kerr (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) 23
Adam Mitchell (Conservative) 835
Chris Webb (Labour) - 550
Manor - Lib Dem hold
Turn out: 39.5%
Louisa Barr (Labour) - 315
Dan Buckingham (Conservative) - 487
Dean Carpenter (Green) - 92
Graham Snell (Lib Dem) 1,125
Martins Wood - Labour hold
Turn out: 35.5%
Myla Arceno (Labour) - 571
Jill Brinkworth(Lib Dem) - 499
Rob Henry (Reform UK) - 43
Janet Munro (Conservative) - 504
Mark Pickersgill (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 24
Old Town - Conservative gain
Turn out: 40.5%
Jim Brown (Labour) - 907
John Duncan (Conservative) 1,027
Madani Mannan (Lib Dem) - 89
John Spiers (Independent) 348
Elizabeth Sturges (Green) 191
Pin Green - Labour hold
Turn out: 34.6%
Charles Littleton (Lib Dem) - 113
Naomi Lovelace-Collins (Green) - 118
Maureen McKay (Labour) - 752
Grant Prest (Conservative) - 650
Roebuck - Conservative gain
Turn out: 33.5%
Paul Barber (Lib Dem) - 197
Allen Brown (Labour) - 593
Nigel Bye (Lib Dem) - 232
Monika Cherney-Craw (Labour) 551
Bryan Clare (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 611
Chris Howells (Conservative) - 790 (First Elect)
Nicholas Leech (Conservative) - 611 (Second Elect)
Shephall - Labour hold
Turn out: 31.6%
Roni Hearn (Conservative) - 613
Michael Malocco (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 60
Richard Reece (Lib Dem) - 83
Simon Speller (Labour) - 685
St Nicholas - Labour hold
Turn out: 31.6%
Jacqueline Botevyle (Green) - 125
Layla Buckingham (Conservative) - 710
Amber Gentleman (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 42
Richard Henry(Labour) - 891
Hazel Jones (Lib Dem) - 156
Symonds Green - Labour hold
Turn out: 36.9%
Clive Hearmon (Lib Dem) - 106
Jackie Hollywell (Labour) - 717
Jack Ingarfill (Conservative) - 712
Trevor Palmer (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 20
Richard Warr (Green) - 113
Woodfield - Conservative hold
Turn out: 39.4%
Amodio Amato (Reform UK) - 35
Neil Brinkworth (Lib Dem) - 227
Alistair Gordon (Labour) - 494
Margaret Notley (Conservative) - 869