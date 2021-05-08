Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Full list of Stevenage results for Local Elections 2021

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:54 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 8:00 PM May 8, 2021
A Stevenage Council meeting was told that total job losses in Herts, due to Covid-19, were expected

Residents from across Stevenage flocked to the polls to cast their votes in the borough, county and PCC elections on Thursday (May 6). 

The votes for Stevenage Borough Council - which were counted and verified today - were declared at 6.33pm. Councillors elected for Hertfordshire County Council are also being announced today.

Herts' PCC election results will be announced on Monday, May 10.

Labour have suffered losses - previously holding 10 of the 13 wards, they now have just five.

The Conservative party now have seven wards, gaining five from Labour.

The Liberal Democrats, which previously had just one seat, now have two - the second of which was previously a Labour seat.

Here is the full list of results for Stevenage Borough Council:


Bandley Hill - Conservative gain

Turn out: 34.1%

Andrew Anderson (Lib Dem) - 168

Barbara Clare (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 39

Michelle Gardner (Labour) - 695

Wendy Kerby (Conservative) - 828


Bedwell - Labour hold

Turn out: 32%

Matt Creasey (Labour) - 979

Steve Glennon (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 55

David Hurst (Conservative) - 596

Nick MacMillan (Lib Dem) - 175


Chells - Lib Dem gain

Turn out: 34.8%

Julie Ashley-Wren (Lib Dem) - 600

Roger Charles (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 33

Forhad Chowdhury (Labour) - 499

David Ingarfill (Green) - 96

Matthew Wyatt (Conservative) - 492


Longmeadow - Conservative hold

Turn out: 37.2%

David Barks (Lib Dem) - 94

Peter Colley (UK Independence Party) - 49

Richard Dyer (Green) - 91

Helen Kerr (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) 23

Adam Mitchell (Conservative) 835

Chris Webb (Labour) - 550


Manor - Lib Dem hold

Turn out: 39.5%

Louisa Barr (Labour) - 315

Dan Buckingham (Conservative) - 487

Dean Carpenter (Green) - 92

Graham Snell (Lib Dem) 1,125


Martins Wood - Labour hold

Turn out: 35.5%

Myla Arceno (Labour) - 571

Jill Brinkworth(Lib Dem) - 499

Rob Henry (Reform UK) - 43

Janet Munro (Conservative) - 504 

Mark Pickersgill (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 24


Old Town - Conservative gain

Turn out: 40.5%

Jim Brown (Labour) - 907

John Duncan (Conservative) 1,027

Madani Mannan (Lib Dem) - 89

John Spiers (Independent) 348 

Elizabeth Sturges (Green) 191


Pin Green - Labour hold

Turn out: 34.6%

Charles Littleton (Lib Dem) - 113

Naomi Lovelace-Collins (Green) - 118 

Maureen McKay (Labour) - 752

Grant Prest (Conservative) - 650


Roebuck - Conservative gain

Turn out: 33.5%

Paul Barber (Lib Dem) - 197

Allen Brown (Labour) - 593

Nigel Bye (Lib Dem) - 232

Monika Cherney-Craw (Labour) 551

Bryan Clare (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 611

Chris Howells (Conservative) - 790 (First Elect)

Nicholas Leech (Conservative) - 611 (Second Elect)


Shephall - Labour hold

Turn out: 31.6%

Roni Hearn (Conservative) - 613

Michael Malocco (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 60

Richard Reece (Lib Dem) - 83

Simon Speller (Labour) - 685


St Nicholas - Labour hold

Turn out: 31.6%

Jacqueline Botevyle (Green) - 125

Layla Buckingham (Conservative) - 710

Amber Gentleman (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 42

Richard Henry(Labour) - 891

Hazel Jones (Lib Dem) - 156


Symonds Green - Labour hold

Turn out: 36.9%

Clive Hearmon (Lib Dem) - 106

Jackie Hollywell (Labour) - 717

Jack Ingarfill (Conservative) - 712

Trevor Palmer (Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts) - 20

Richard Warr (Green) - 113


Woodfield - Conservative hold

Turn out: 39.4%

Amodio Amato (Reform UK) - 35

Neil Brinkworth (Lib Dem) - 227

Alistair Gordon (Labour) - 494

Margaret Notley (Conservative) - 869

Local Elections 2021
Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

